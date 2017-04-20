News
Sharmazanov: Armenia’s ruling party prefers simple yard meetings during election campaign
21:30, 20.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - During the Yerevan Council election campaign, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) prefers simply holding yard meetings.

RPA Spokesperson Eduard Sharamaznaov told the aforementioned to journalists after the RPA Executive Body session on Thursday.

“We will start our campaign on April 21, during a non-working hour. The candidates of our Council led by [incumbent] Mayor Taron Margaryan will launch the campaign from Erebuni administrative district,” Sharamazanov said.

He also added: “We simply prefer yard meetings, since there should be no intermediaries between our citizens and mayor.”  

In Sharamaznaov’s words, around 460 sub-headquarters have already been established.  

Asked why Taron Margaryan doesn’t wish to debate with his rivals, the Spokesman said: “We decide our agenda. We have a very large list of 195 candidates. If we find it appropriate, we will tell No 60 or 15 candidates on our list to meet with Yelk [bloc] leaders.”

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The documents for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm. 

The electoral lists of the participating political forces will be registered between April 9 and 14. 

The campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
