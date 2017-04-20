News
UN Security Council condemns DPRK’s missile test and threats of using sanctions
22:58, 20.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UN Security Council has condemned in strongest terms the missile test conducted by the DPRK on April 15 and required the country "to cease further actions in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions and comply fully with its obligations under these resolutions,” Tass reports.

The document stresses, the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeast Asia region as a whole, and calls the country to the commitment of a peaceful, diplomatic , and political settlement of the situation. It also welcomes the efforts of countries to promote a peaceful and comprehensive solution to the (crisis) by means of a  dialogue.

Members of the Security Council warned that they would " closely monitor " the situation around the DPRK and “take further significant measures including sanctions,” if necessary. The Security Council expressed a regret, that Pyongyang is using resources to develop weapons, whereas the country suffers a complicated humanitarian situation. According to the UN, 18 million North Koreans are denied access to the necessary diet to maintain their health.

