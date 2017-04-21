European Parliament head speaks about possibility of suspending Brexit

Triggering of the Brexit process could be reversed easily by the remaining EU members if there was a change of UK government after the general election, and that it would not even require a court case, The Guardian reported quoting European parliament president Antonio Tajani.
“If the UK, after the election, wants to withdraw [article 50], then the procedure is very clear,” he said in an interview. “If the UK wanted to stay, everybody would be in favour. I would be very happy.”
This statement challenges Theresa May’s claim that “there is no turning back” after article 50.
Early UK parliamentary elections will be held on June 8 although have initially been planned for 2020