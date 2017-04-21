News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
European Parliament head speaks about possibility of suspending Brexit
14:43, 21.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Triggering of the Brexit process could be reversed easily by the remaining EU members if there was a change of UK government after the general election, and that it would not even require a court case, The Guardian reported quoting European parliament president Antonio Tajani.

“If the UK, after the election, wants to withdraw [article 50], then the procedure is very clear,” he said in an interview. “If the UK wanted to stay, everybody would be in favour. I would be very happy.”

This statement challenges Theresa May’s claim that “there is no turning back” after article 50.

Early UK parliamentary elections will be held on June 8 although have initially been planned for 2020

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news