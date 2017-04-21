News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar at night
10:01, 21.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces 35 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 400 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired one mortar shell, in an easterly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military watch.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
