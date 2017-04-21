News
Lavrov condemns ideas to change regime in Syria
12:42, 21.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The fact that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) blocked Russia's project, concerning the incident in the Syrian Idlib province and  accusation against Damascus of using toxic substances,  is like trying to switch to the idea of ​​regime change in Syria, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov noted in Astana, TASS reported.

“I think this is a very serious situation, because it is obvious now that the false information that chemical weapons were used by the Syrian government is used not to implement resolution 2254 which includes political settlement with participation of all Syrian sides, and to switch to the idea of ​​regime change in Syria,” Lavrov noted, expressing confidence that this should not be allowed.

