Ombudsman: Human rights strategy needs to be launched in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – At Thursday’s plenary session of the of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) National Assembly, Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Ruben Melikyan presented the 2016 report on the activities of the NKR ombudsman’s institution and the human rights situation in Artsakh.
Melikyan gave details on the statistics of the applications and reflected on the strategic directions of the activities of the ombudsman’s institution, the NKR human rights defender’s staff informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In particular, the ombudsman stressed the need for launching the Republic of Artsakh human rights strategy, under which it will be possible to achieve quantifiable results in a systematic way.