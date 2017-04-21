News
Friday
April 21
Armenia MOD: We are not satisfied with international reaction to Azerbaijan ceasefire violations
12:11, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is relatively calm, at present, said Vigen Sargsyan, the Minister of Defense of Armenia, at a press conference on Friday.

Commenting on Thursday’s shooting toward the road near the border village of Baghanis, the minister stated that such incidents were repeated on a regular basis.

“The maintenance of the ceasefire regime is obligatory for the parties,” noted Sargsyan. “And each [such] case must be condemned by the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs; [but] for now, we [Armenia] are not satisfied with the [respective] reaction.”

Vigen Sargsyan linked the recurring ceasefire violations to the low level of democracy in Azerbaijan, and the low level of Azerbaijan authorities’ accountability before their people.

“Any factor can impact the increase, or reduction, of the intensity of [ceasefire] violations,” added Vigen Sargsyan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
