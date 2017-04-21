News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Buenos Aires declares April 24 Day of Armenian Genocide commemoration
12:19, 21.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires declared “for the promotion and defense of human rights” the central act “for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Turkish State, to be held next April 24 under the slogan “Memory, truth, justice and reparation” during the session on Thursday 20 April, Prensa Armenia reported.

The resolution, presented by Legislator Jose Campagnoli, president of the Commission on Human Rights, Guarantees and Antidiscrimination of the Legislature, with the co-author of Carlos Tomada, second vice-president of the Legislature, will be presented on Monday, April 24 in front of the residence of the Ambassador of Turkey, after a rally organized by the institutions of the Armenian community.

 In that sense, the Legislature also approved, on the initiative of Legislator Javier Andrade, an adhesion to the activities that will be carried out that day.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Francois Hollande to commemorate Armenian Genocide
A commemoration event will be held on April 24 in Paris...
 French presidential candidate: We have to criminalize Armenian Genocide denial
The politicians said the judgment of the Constitutional Court provoked misunderstanding...
Armenian flag to be raised in American town of North Providence
Town officials support the efforts of the Rhode Island Chapter of the Armenian National Committee…
 Marine Le Pen: France will continue to fight for recognition of Armenian Genocide
Armenian Genocide was the first major crime against humanity in the 20th century...
Armenians call for genocide recognition by Netherlands
Dutch Armenians have submitted a respective petition to the legislature of this country…
 California Senate declares April month of Armenian Genocide Recognition
Senator Anthony Portantino outlined the importance of the State Senate’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news