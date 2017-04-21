News
Armenia PM, Poland ambassador discuss bilateral economic ties
15:40, 21.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Polish Ambassador Jerzy Marek Nowakowski.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Poland, the Prime Minister stressed the need to develop and deepen bilateral cooperation, especially in economy, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Noting that there are successful examples of Polish companies’ involvement in Armenia, Karapetyan stressed the need to boost the activities of the Armenian-Polish intergovernmental commission and to hold business forums.

“We have many investment initiatives and look forward to getting your support in presenting them to Poland’s business circles,” the Premier said. “I am convinced that we have great potential for intensifying and developing economic relations.”

Stressing the importance of closer cooperation between business communities and the need to bolster bilateral trade, Ambassador Nowakowski, for his part, said necessary steps were being taken to this end. As per the diplomat, several Polish entrepreneurs are interested in entering the Armenian market, and they stand ready to engage in the domains of renewable energy, construction, transport, communications, and several other sectors of the economy.

In terms of strengthening bilateral relations, the interlocutors highlighted the resumption of Warsaw-Yerevan flights.

Karen Karapetyan and Jerzy Nowakowski conferred also on some other matters of mutual interest.

