Friday
April 21
Friday
April 21
Markets' merchants protest outside Armenia government building
14:06, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – The merchants of several markets in capital city Yerevan, and who on Friday are protesting outside the Government of Armenia Building, agreed to meet with the Prime Minister’s assistant on coordination of tax issues, Hayk Zohrabyan, to discuss their demands.

Three of the demonstrators were allowed to enter the building for respective talks, whereas the rest are waiting outside, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.

Following this talk, the picketers will decide whether to continue their protest at the same location.

Earlier, however, the demonstrators were demanding that PM Karen Karapetyan personally come outside and respond to their queries. 

These merchants say the tax authorities are conducting inspections in their stands for the past several days, and asking for documents from their customers.

As per these merchants, the documentation of products will be an additional financial burden on them, since they now will need to hire a new employee who will carry out this work.

This text available in   Հայերեն
