News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
UN Corner opens in Armenia’s Masis town
16:00, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – A United Nations (UN) Corner opened Friday at Masis Youth Center in Masis town of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

The event was initiated by the Masis Development Foundation, and the United Nations Department of Public Information Yerevan Office.

This UN Corner, which is the seventeenth one in Armenia, aims to enable people to make use of UN publications and other materials, the UN Yerevan Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The UN Corners are founded for enhancement of public awareness and promotion of interest towards the UN values, and its global agenda and policies.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Assad: US and other Western countries block attempts of investigating chemical attack in Khan-Sheikhoun
The US and other Western countries are blocking any attempts of investigating the chemical attack in Khan-Sheikhun…
 UN Security Council condemns DPRK’s missile test and threats of using sanctions
Security Council warned that they would " closely monitor " the situation around the DPRK and “take further significant measures including sanctions”…
 UN committee on discrimination to review report on Armenia
The Committee will publish its findings on 12 May…
 Francois Fillon: Nagorno-Karabakh is powder keg in region
There is no alternative, we should settle it in a peaceful way…
 UN alarmed by growing tensions on Korean peninsula
Stéphane Dujarric urged North Korea to take all necessary efforts to de-escalate the situation...
Youth forum dedicated to Silk Road heritage kicks off in China
The Silk Road was established back in the 2nd century AD...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news