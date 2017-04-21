UN Corner opens in Armenia’s Masis town

YEREVAN. – A United Nations (UN) Corner opened Friday at Masis Youth Center in Masis town of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

The event was initiated by the Masis Development Foundation, and the United Nations Department of Public Information Yerevan Office.

This UN Corner, which is the seventeenth one in Armenia, aims to enable people to make use of UN publications and other materials, the UN Yerevan Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The UN Corners are founded for enhancement of public awareness and promotion of interest towards the UN values, and its global agenda and policies.