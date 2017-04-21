News
Protesting merchants meet with Armenia PM assistant
15:50, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The talk between three of the merchants of several markets in capital city Yerevan—and who on Friday are protesting outside the Government of Armenia Building—and Hayk Zohrabyan, the Prime Minister’s assistant on coordination of tax issues, has just finished.

After the meeting which lasted about 1.5 hours, one of the merchants that took part in it informed that they were asked to set up working group made up of 10 to 15 people, and whose proposals will be submitted to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, and that they will try to find a solution to the problem, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.

The merchants waiting outside the government building, however, did not agree to form such a working group.

The demonstration ended, and the picketers decided to again assemble outside the government building early in the morning on April 25, since they do not agree to set up a working group. 

Earlier, the demonstrators were demanding that PM Karapetyan personally come outside and respond to their queries. 

These merchants say the tax authorities are conducting inspections in their stands for the past several days, and asking for documents from their customers.

As per these merchants, the documentation of products will be an additional financial burden on them, since they now will need to hire a new employee who will carry out this work.

In 2014, when the government decision on documentation of products entered into force, merchants of numerous markets staged protests for several months, forcing the authorities to suspend this law.

Հայերեն
