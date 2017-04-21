Armenia’s Sargsyan, ex-President Fischer confer on Austrian Chairmanship at OSCE (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday received the former President of Austria, Heinz Fischer.
They recalled Fischer’s visit to Armenia as President and Sargsyan’s reciprocal visit to Austria, the Press Office of the President of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The two Presidents stressed that the agreements that were reached at the highest level were being implemented with success.
Also, the interlocutors viewed as symbolic the fact that their meeting was taking place in the year which marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and noted that, over the course of these years, Armenian-Austrian bilateral relations have been developing with dynamism.
At the talk, the parties also discussed the priorities of Austrian Chairmanship at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).