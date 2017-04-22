News
Saturday
April 22
News
Attorney: Swedish police are trying to hush up case on Armenian national’s death
01:12, 22.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Swedish police don’t question the key witness in the case related to the death of Armenian national David Barseghyan, 32, the attorney of the victim’s legal successor, Mark Safaryan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The attorney noted that he filed a motion on the second questioning of witness Vanik Poghosyan but the latter has not yet been questioned.  

According to Safaryan, it is noteworthy that the case is investigated by the police—which is an interested party—but they don’t wish the crime to be uncovered.

“After all, the issue concerns the reputation of the state. This is quite a scandalous case and will become a blow to the police if it is uncovered. The policemen committed a crime, and they confirm that themselves,” the attorney said.

David Barseghyan, a tourist from Armenia, died in a police station of Orebro city. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
