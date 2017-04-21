China welcomes United Nations Security Council’s resolution on North Korea

China stressed the need to resolve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula by means of a dialogue, after the UN Security Council has strongly condemned the recent ballistic missile launch of the North Korea, reports Xinhua.

The UN Security Council has required the North Korea to immediately stop the further actions, that violate the ban of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the launch of missiles and nuclear tests.

China supports the immediate denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, preservation of peace and stability on the peninsula, and the settlement the issue through dialogue and resolutions. "China always maintains, that the UN Security Council resolution on North Korea's nuclear program should be implemented in a comprehensive and balanced way, that all the stakeholders should strive to settle the issue by means of a dialogue and consultations," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang. Kang called on all the parties to refrain from the actions, that may create an escalation of tension in the region.