Yerkir Tsirani party presents its pre-election program in Yerevan’s Liberty Square
17:44, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Leader of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party, Zaruhi Postanjyan, on Friday presented the pre-election program of the party during the launch of the Yerevan Council election campaign.

“In modern cities the need for trams is urgent, since it is an ecologically clean transport. But we have removed this transport. Therefore, we will create bike paths. Besides, we will address issues related to garbage collection and recycling, improvement and landscaping of the city, as well as the issue concerning homeless domestic animals. Our program includes provisions on culture, health and education, as well as formation of city budget. We have also got our own stance and perceptions regarding tax collection. [Besides,] Our program has a special provision related to corruption, in particular the public procurement, since abuses take place mainly here,” Postanjyan said.

She also added that Yerkir Tsirani doesn’t consider Yelk (Way Out) block as a rival. “Our main target is the Republican Party,” she said. 

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

Three political forces—the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani party—will run in the election. 

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan will lead the proportional list of the RPA, Nikol Pashinyan—that of Yelk bloc, Zaruhi Postnajyan being the nominee of Yerkir Tsirani party. 

