Artsakh President visits Martouni region

President of the Artsakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan, on Friday visited the Martouni region.

In the regional center of Martouni, the President got familiarized with the course of constructing and renovating the interurban roads, the press-service of the Karabakh President’s Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Bako Sahakyan underscored the need for maintaining the high quality of the implemented activities and gave corresponding instructions to the heads of appropriate structures.

On the same day, President Sahakyan visited the Chartar town and met with the teaching staff of secondary school No 5. Issues related to secondary education and the school problems were discussed during the meeting.

Apart from this, the President underscored the importance of such meetings, noting that the educational and school-building processes in the regions have always been and will remain in the spotlight of the authorities.