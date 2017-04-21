News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Artsakh President visits Martouni region
18:17, 21.04.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Artsakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan, on Friday visited the Martouni region. 

In the regional center of Martouni, the President got familiarized with the course of constructing and renovating the interurban roads, the press-service of the Karabakh President’s Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.  

Bako Sahakyan underscored the need for maintaining the high quality of the implemented activities and gave corresponding instructions to the heads of appropriate structures.

On the same day, President Sahakyan visited the Chartar town and met with the teaching staff of secondary school No 5. Issues related to secondary education and the school problems were discussed during the meeting.

Apart from this, the President underscored the importance of such meetings, noting that the educational and school-building processes in the regions have always been and will remain in the spotlight of the authorities.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh defense minister holds military council session
Discussions were held within the framework of the improvement of the makeup and the administration system of the defense army…
 Artsakh MPs visit tomb of republic’s public figure
The visit took place on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Artur Mkrtchyan’s death...
 Artsakh official: Restoration of Shushi’s Upper Mosque is in line with Europen conventions
The Deputy Minister recalled that since 2015 Artsakh has joined the European Convention on the Protection of the Archaeological Heritage...
 Karabakh President receives members of Francophone Youth Parliament of Armenia
Sahakyan underscored the need for developing and widening ties with Francophonie in various spheres...
 Karabakh President visits Mataghis village
Sahakyan took part in a tree planting within the framework of landscaping…
 Karabakh economic activity index up by about 20% in December 2016
The GDP growth rate was 109.2 percent in the year past…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news