Yelk bloc holds a march in downtown Yerevan
18:37, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Yelk (Way Out) bloc is holding a march in downtown Yerevan.

The participants are moving from Moskovian street to the Northern Avenue, where a rally will be held, being followed by the concert of Nemra rock band.

Before the march, Nikol Pashinyan responded to the questions of journalists, noting that the bloc is going to win the Yerevan Council election, Armenian News - NEWS.am journalist reports. Pashinyan also noted that in case of victory, they will cooperate with all the forces, whose aim is to develop Yerevan. Asked whether they will cooperation with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) as well, Pashinyan said: “Yes, if the RPA is an opposition in the Council and if it makes constructive proposals.”

Pashinyan, who leads the proportional list of the bloc, pointed out to three groups of issues related to Yerevan: condition of multi-apartment buildings, kindergartens, as well as landscaping and sanitation.  

Thereafter, the march participants—led by Nikol Pashinyan, Aram Sargsyan and Edmon Marukyan—launched a march along Yerevan streets. Scanning “Dear Yerevan, there is a way out,”they passed along Moskovian street and are now on Mashtots Avenue.

 

Հայերեն and Русский
