Ruling party: Let our opponents take off black glasses and see how well-built Yerevan is
19:48, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The No 3 candidate on the proportional list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Hovik Musayelyan, who is also the head of the Armenian branch of Synopsis, on Friday urged the voters of Yerevan’s Erebuni district to vote for them, promising to continue the unfinished work in case of victory. 

“Enormous work has been done. All the provisions in our pre-election program are realistic. There are also programs, which suppose continuation. If you vote for us, we will be able to implement that program. We are sometimes told that we have many faults. I would very much like our opponents to take off their black glasses and see the good things too. Let’s take off the black glasses and see how well-built and nice our capital is,” he said.

Musayelyan also noted that according to the classification of many consultation organizations, Yerevan is the most convenient and best capital cities to live and work in.

Earlier on Friday, the RPA launched its election campaign in Erebuni district.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Three political forces—the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani party—will run in the election. 

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan will lead the proportional list of the RPA, Nikol Pashinyan—that of Yelk bloc, Zaruhi Postnajyan being the nominee of Yerkir Tsirani party. 

This text available in   Հայերեն
