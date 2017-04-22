French Armenians have no favorites among presidential candidates

The French Armenians have no favorites among the presidential candidates, representative of the Armenian National Committee, Harut Martirosyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
“Armenians are free to elect whoever they want. There is no difference who the president will be, since all the candidates pledge to protect the interests of Armenians and have similar stance on the Armenian cause,” he said.
The first round of presidential election in France will be held on April 23. According to the survey of Opinionway-Orpi, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen remain the favorites of the race. 22 percent of the survey respondents are ready to vote for each of them. According to the survey, François Fillon comes second with 21 percent of votes.
If Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron make it to the second round, Macron will win the head of National Front. In this case 64 of the respondents are ready to vote for Macron.