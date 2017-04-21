House Marilyn Monroe is on sale for seven million dollars

The house, that belonged to the American actress Marilyn Monroe in 1960s, located in Brentwood area of Los Angeles, is now on sale. The movie star of ‘Some Like It Hot’ bought the house for $ 80 thousand. Now, it is 86 times more expensive than it was before, reports the Mansion Global.
According to the source, Monroe purchased the house in 1961. There she lived with her housekeeper, Eunice Murray. The total area of the house is 242 sq. m. It was the place, Marilyn died in the morning of August 4, 1962, at 5 am. Since then, the house has changed a little, despite it has been repeatedly resold. The last owner bought it in 2012 for five million dollars.
There is a pool, a guest house, and a small citrus orchard adjacent to the house. The real estate company Mercer Vine, that is carrying out the sales of the house, assessed it at $ 6.9 million.