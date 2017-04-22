News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Rep. Brad Sherman: Armenian Genocide denial is a part of genocide
12:08, 22.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

U.S. has to recognize the first genocide of the 20th century to help the people of Turkey, Rep. Brad Sherman said.

Unlike Germany, Turkey continues denying the Armenian Genocide and is on its way to an extremist, authoritarian and Erdogan-style state, he said.

Congressman said he would not remain quiet as long as the US House of Representatives recognized the Armenian Genocide because genocide denial is the last step of the genocide.

He recalled that Hitler once convinced his subordinates that they can avoid responsibility for Holocaust just as the Ottoman Empire managed to avoid responsibility for the genocide. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Jim Costa: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it
Jim Costa said that he would never forgot the stories about the first genocide of the 20th century...
Justin Trudeau honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
This day honors the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives…
 Adam Schiff: It is time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide
U.S. cannot stay consistent if it announces that would recognize Darfur Genocide because Sudan is weak...
Senator Edward Markey urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
Massachusetts is home to a large Armenian community…
Leader of Canada’s opposition: Every April 24 we honor Armenians who endured terrible suffering
Canada and many other countries use this anniversary as an opportunity to shine a light on current conflicts…
Wyoming recognizes Armenian Genocide
“The atrocities of both the Armenian and Jewish Holocausts were unimaginable…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news