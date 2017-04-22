Rep. Brad Sherman: Armenian Genocide denial is a part of genocide

U.S. has to recognize the first genocide of the 20th century to help the people of Turkey, Rep. Brad Sherman said.

Unlike Germany, Turkey continues denying the Armenian Genocide and is on its way to an extremist, authoritarian and Erdogan-style state, he said.

Congressman said he would not remain quiet as long as the US House of Representatives recognized the Armenian Genocide because genocide denial is the last step of the genocide.

He recalled that Hitler once convinced his subordinates that they can avoid responsibility for Holocaust just as the Ottoman Empire managed to avoid responsibility for the genocide.