News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Adam Schiff: It is time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide
13:09, 22.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The U.S. cannot be the moral leader of the world if it separates and distinguishes which genocide should be recognized and which one not, U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff said.

According to him, as the world's moral leaders, they are obliged to clearly voice the Armenian Genocide and any other genocide, regardless whether it was perpetrated by a friendly state or adversary, powerful or weak government.

He stressed that the U.S. cannot stay consistent if it announces that would recognize Darfur Genocide because Sudan is weak, but will not recognize Armenian Genocide as Turkey is strong. He noted that they can see how Turkey is moving towards authoritarian system, which is similar to Putin's system. Schiff also added that there are no moral and strategic reasons to support Turkey, noting that it is time for the U.S. to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The congressman also said that the Armenian communities are in danger in Syria and Iraq.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Jim Costa: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it
Jim Costa said that he would never forgot the stories about the first genocide of the 20th century...
Justin Trudeau honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
This day honors the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives…
 Rep. Brad Sherman: Armenian Genocide denial is a part of genocide
Turkey continues denying the Armenian Genocide and is on its way to an extremist, authoritarian state...
 Senator Edward Markey urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
Massachusetts is home to a large Armenian community…
Leader of Canada’s opposition: Every April 24 we honor Armenians who endured terrible suffering
Canada and many other countries use this anniversary as an opportunity to shine a light on current conflicts…
Wyoming recognizes Armenian Genocide
“The atrocities of both the Armenian and Jewish Holocausts were unimaginable…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news