Adam Schiff: It is time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide

The U.S. cannot be the moral leader of the world if it separates and distinguishes which genocide should be recognized and which one not, U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff said.

According to him, as the world's moral leaders, they are obliged to clearly voice the Armenian Genocide and any other genocide, regardless whether it was perpetrated by a friendly state or adversary, powerful or weak government.

He stressed that the U.S. cannot stay consistent if it announces that would recognize Darfur Genocide because Sudan is weak, but will not recognize Armenian Genocide as Turkey is strong. He noted that they can see how Turkey is moving towards authoritarian system, which is similar to Putin's system. Schiff also added that there are no moral and strategic reasons to support Turkey, noting that it is time for the U.S. to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The congressman also said that the Armenian communities are in danger in Syria and Iraq.