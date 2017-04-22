News
Jim Costa: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it
14:17, 22.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Acknowledgment of the dark pages of history is necessary for peace, as those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. Thus, it is very important to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Rep. Jim Costa stated.

He noted that, he grew up with Armenians in Fresno and knew the story of the horrors of the Armenian Genocide since his childhood. Jim Costa said that he would never forgot the stories about the first genocide of the 20th century.

Congressman spoke about a monument dedicated to the Armenian Genocide that is place at Fresno University. He noted that it consists of circularly installed pillars which symbolize the parts of historical Armenia.

