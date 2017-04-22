News
News
OSCE Secretary General to discuss Karabakh during Moscow trip
14:13, 22.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will discuss the settlement of Karabakh conflict during his working visit to Moscow on April 24-27.

Zannier will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv on April 25 and will also meet with the CSTO leadership, Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The consultations will focus on the settlement of regional conflicts where OSCE is engaged: Transnistria and Karabakh conflict, Geneva discussions and security in the South Caucasus.

Russian foreign ministry said they are convinced that OSCE has sufficient instruments to help in the settlement of conflicts. The assistance has to be carried out peacefully within the framework of established formats, taking into account the interests and direct participation of all parties to the conflict, the statement reads. 

