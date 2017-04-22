News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Justin Trudeau honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
13:39, 22.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

On April 24 we solemnly gather to commemorate the tragic loss of life among the Armenian population, which took place over a century ago, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

In 2015, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Memorial Day.

This day honors the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives and suffered during the genocide. We pay tribute to them and their descendants, many of who now reside in Canada,” the statement reads.

He said on this day, Canadians – regardless of faith or ethnic background – stand together in solemn remembrance and reaffirmed dedication to ensuring that we never stand indifferently in the face of hate or violence in any form.

“As we observe Armenian Genocide Day, please join me in my hope for a future characterized by peace and mutual respect.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Jim Costa: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it
Jim Costa said that he would never forgot the stories about the first genocide of the 20th century...
Adam Schiff: It is time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide
U.S. cannot stay consistent if it announces that would recognize Darfur Genocide because Sudan is weak...
Rep. Brad Sherman: Armenian Genocide denial is a part of genocide
Turkey continues denying the Armenian Genocide and is on its way to an extremist, authoritarian state...
 Senator Edward Markey urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
Massachusetts is home to a large Armenian community…
Leader of Canada’s opposition: Every April 24 we honor Armenians who endured terrible suffering
Canada and many other countries use this anniversary as an opportunity to shine a light on current conflicts…
Wyoming recognizes Armenian Genocide
“The atrocities of both the Armenian and Jewish Holocausts were unimaginable…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news