Justin Trudeau honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims

On April 24 we solemnly gather to commemorate the tragic loss of life among the Armenian population, which took place over a century ago, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

In 2015, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Memorial Day.

This day honors the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives and suffered during the genocide. We pay tribute to them and their descendants, many of who now reside in Canada,” the statement reads.

He said on this day, Canadians – regardless of faith or ethnic background – stand together in solemn remembrance and reaffirmed dedication to ensuring that we never stand indifferently in the face of hate or violence in any form.

“As we observe Armenian Genocide Day, please join me in my hope for a future characterized by peace and mutual respect.”