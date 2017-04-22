Aram I: Recognition of Genocide means correction of mistakes

A number of events ahead of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in Lebanon.

Aram I addressed participants of the Armenian Genocide commemoration event, Armenian News-NEWS.am reports quoting the press-service of the Great House of Cilicia, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia,

“Genocide is a crime against humanity, in accordance with the international law, punishment for a crime against humanity implies legal and political obligations. Avoiding punishment means continuation of Genocide and lawlessness,” he noted.

Aram I stressed that recognition of Genocide means correction of mistakes.

“The Armenian people, who fell victim to the first genocide of the 20th century, continue to demand justice, while the Turkish authorities continue their policy of denial,” he said, adding that it is impossible to forget or bury the reality.

“The nation will not die out if it has faith in life, keeps faith to the past and has vision of the future,” Aram I noted.