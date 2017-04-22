News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Aram I: Recognition of Genocide means correction of mistakes
18:04, 22.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A number of events ahead of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in Lebanon.

Aram I addressed participants of the Armenian Genocide commemoration event, Armenian News-NEWS.am reports quoting the press-service of the Great House of Cilicia, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia,

“Genocide is a crime against humanity, in accordance with the international law, punishment for a crime against humanity implies legal and political obligations.  Avoiding punishment means continuation of Genocide and lawlessness,” he noted.

Aram I stressed that recognition of Genocide means correction of mistakes.

“The Armenian people, who fell victim to the first genocide of the 20th century, continue to demand justice, while the Turkish authorities continue their policy of denial,” he said, adding that it is impossible to forget or bury the reality.

 “The nation will not die out if it has faith in life, keeps faith to the past and has vision of the future,” Aram I noted.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tribute to Armenian Genocide victims paid in Boston
Dozens of state leaders gathered to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide...
American TV host speaks about Turkish lobby efforts to silence Armenian Genocide
“The lobbyists worked like hell for the Turkish government to keep this quiet!
 Jim Costa: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it
Jim Costa said that he would never forgot the stories about the first genocide of the 20th century...
Justin Trudeau honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
This day honors the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives…
 Adam Schiff: It is time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide
U.S. cannot stay consistent if it announces that would recognize Darfur Genocide because Sudan is weak...
Rep. Brad Sherman: Armenian Genocide denial is a part of genocide
Turkey continues denying the Armenian Genocide and is on its way to an extremist, authoritarian state...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news