Iranian Vice President and Georgian PM to discuss energy corridor via Armenia

Iranian first Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said connection of the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea will be the focus of his talks with Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili during his visit to Tehran.
“The main axis of talks will be the North-South Corridor and connection of the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea through Iran, Armenia and Georgia or otherwise through Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia,” he underlined.
The official noted that another major issue revolved around formation of an energy corridor to transfer electricity between Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Iran in warm and cold seasons, Mehr agency reported.