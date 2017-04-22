News
Armenian police named winner in Crime and Punishment nomination at Detective FEST in Moscow
20:50, 22.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


The Information and Public Relations Department of the Armenian police participated in the international festival Detective FEST held in Moscow from April 17 to 21.

The festival aims to create an environment of trust and appreciation among public authorities towards the law enforcement authorities through detective films and programs on criminal topics. 

100 participants from 34 countries took part in the festival this year. 92 feature films and 57 documentaries, as well as 14 film series were presented at the event.

The film Impunity is a Myth presented by the Armenian police came first in the Crime and Punishment nomination and was awarded a diploma.

In his speech, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Armenian police, police colonel Ashot Aharonyan noted that the cooperation with partner organizations of different countries in the area of law enforcement sphere coverage continues and expands. 

