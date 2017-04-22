Yerkir Tsirani: We will take over Yerevan Municipality

YEREVAN. - The representatives of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party led by its leader, Zaruhi Postanjyan, on Saturday held the second day of the Yerevan Council election campaign in the agricultural product market and clothing fair in Yerevan’s Malatia-Sebastia administrative district.

Getting familiarized with the unbearable conditions of trade in the market and listening to the complaints of the people working there (both trade facilities have been operating for many years), the Yerevan mayoral candidate Zaruhi Postanjyan stressed: “The trade in the market definitely needs changes and should be subject to systematic reconsideration. Systematic reconsideration supposes such functions which will not allow reduction of any jobs, since the wild methods that were applied in respect of the people engaged in street trade are impermissible. First of all, the rights and interests of the representatives of retail trade should be considered.”

Referring to the chances of the party in the upcoming election, Postanjyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am: “We are going to free the municipality from corruption, dirt, perversity and injustice.”

Asked how many votes, according to her, the party will win for achieving the aforementioned high goals, the party leader stressed: “We will take over the municipality. Therefore, you will see the garnered votes already at the moment of the overtaking. We have no competitors, our only target being the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).”

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

Three political forces—the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani party—will run in the election.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan will lead the proportional list of the RPA, Nikol Pashinyan—that of Yelk (Way Out) bloc, Zaruhi Postnajyan being the nominee of Yerkir Tsirani party.