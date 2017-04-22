Second copy of US Declaration of Independence is found in South of UK

Harvard University researchers announced, that they had found the remains of the second copy of US Declaration of Independence, reports RIA Novosti, referring AP. The first copy of the Declaration is maintained in the US National Archives in Washington D.C.
Researchers Emily Sniffen and Daniel Allen found the document in the State Archives of Chichester. The scientists suggest, that it dates back to 1780 and originally belonged to Charles Lennox. Unlike the first copy, the signatures in this document are not divided by states. The researchers suggest, that the document was written either in New York City or in Philadelphia.