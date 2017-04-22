One person detained over Russian serviceman’s murder in Armenia’s Gyumri

There is a detainee in the case related to the murder of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.
The Public Relations Division of the Armenian Prosecutor General Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that a criminal case under Article 104(1) of the Armenian Criminal Code has been launched. One person has been detained on the suspicion of the murder. Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.
Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Boulevard street of Gyumri. There was a stab wound on the killed serviceman’s neck. J. A., 20, was brought to the police station on suspicion of the murder.