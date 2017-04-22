News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
One person detained over Russian serviceman’s murder in Armenia’s Gyumri
19:55, 22.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

There is a detainee in the case related to the murder of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

The Public Relations Division of the Armenian Prosecutor General Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that a criminal case under Article 104(1) of the Armenian Criminal Code has been launched. One person has been detained on the suspicion of the murder. Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.

Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Boulevard street of Gyumri. There was a stab wound on the killed serviceman’s neck. J. A., 20, was brought to the police station on suspicion of the murder. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Source: Detainee in Russian serviceman’s murder case is Armenian
Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Boulevard street of Gyumri...
There is suspect in Russian serviceman’s murder case
According to the information of Armenian News - NEWS.am, J.A., 20, has been brought to the police station...
 More than 43 million dollars are found in apartment of Nigeria's head of intelligence
Nigeria's anti-corruption agency found more than 43 million dollars in the apartment of Nigeria's head of intelligence…
 Murderer of 35-year-old Armenian wanted in Russia
On Tuesday, the body of the Armenian man was found in Zhemkovka village of the region, with stab wounds in the area of his neck and chest...
 ‘Facebook killer’ commits suicide during police pursuit
After a short pursuit Stephens committed a suicide…
 Formula 1 team owner is arrested in London
London police arrested the Indian businessman Vijay Malyugin, who is the owner of Formula 1 team…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news