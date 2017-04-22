Source: Detainee in Russian serviceman’s murder case is Armenian

The detainee in the murder case of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev is Armenian, as per the sources of Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The police are yet informing the initials of the detainee, J.A., 20.
Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Boulevard street of Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia. There was a stab wound on the killed serviceman’s neck. J. A., 20, was brought to the police station on suspicion of the murder.
A criminal case has been launched under Article 104 (1) of the Criminal Code of Armenia (murder). Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.