SMD: Murder of Russian serviceman in Armenia was committed on household ground

The murder of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia, was committed on a household ground, the press-service of the Southern Military District (SMD) informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to the information, a civilian attempted on the life of the contract serviceman of the Russian military base located in Armenia at about 5:00 pm on Saturday.

“The serviceman immediately died as a result of the stab wound. The perpetrator has been detained by the Gyumri city police. The command of the military district headquarters is conducting an investigation into the incident jointly with the local law enforcement authorities,” the statement issued by the SMD press-service says.

Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Bulvarayin street of Gyumri. There was a stab wound on the killed serviceman’s neck. J. A., 20, was brought to the police station on suspicion of the murder.

A criminal case has been launched under Article 104 (1) of the Criminal Code of Armenia (murder). Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.