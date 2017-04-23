News
France electing new president
10:38, 23.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The French on Sunday are voting in the first round of presidential elections in the country.

This year France will choose from 11 candidates, and this is one candidate more than the previous presidential election in 2012.

The most number of presidential candidates were registered in 2002, with 16 contenders.

Close to 47 million names are registered on the voters’ lists, a total of 66,500 election precincts have opened, and the voting will be conducted until 7pm local time. 

The second-round runoff is slated for May 7.

