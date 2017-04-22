IMF director says growth for everyone can hold back trade wars

Inclusive growth remains a priority for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Christine Lagarde, the Managing director of the IMF, told journalist Saturday at the meeting after the statement of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the steering council of the IMF.
She warned against inward-looking policies, which undermine global growth.
Actually, trade wars are less likely when growth is more equitable, Ms Lagarde said. According to her, the more inclusive the growth, the less the possibility of unlawful protectionist measures.
Chairman of the IMFC, Mr Augustin Carstens, who is also the head of the Central Bank of Mexico, added that the Fund will promote fair trade, focusing on tasks that can be achieved. Any country applies this or that form of protectionism, but everybody needs free and fair trade, he stressed.