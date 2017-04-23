Major traffic accident in Yerevan, 3 dead (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – A major and tragic road accident occurred Sunday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Three vehicles crashed at an intersection at around 12:40am.
As a result, three people suffered severe injures and were rushed to hospital, where, however, they died without regaining consciousness, reported shamshyan.com.
The victims were Yerevan residents Harutyun Harutyunyan, 29, Vahan Arshakyan, 30, and Vanik Gasparyan, 32.
A criminal case has been launched into this incident.
One of the drivers had fled the scene and is been searched for.