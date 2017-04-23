Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used grenade launchers at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 35 times, from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 600 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, the adversary fired 18 shells from shoulder-launched, anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launchers, in easterly and northeasterly directions of the line of contact.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in full control of the frontline, and they continue to reliably maintain their military positions.