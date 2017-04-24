5-year-old Armenian boy goes missing in US (PHOTOS)

Police in Pasadena, in the US State of California, are searching for an Armenian boy who has gone missing.
Aramazd Andressian Jr., 5, was last seen on April 18 at 6:45pm via a Skype video call from an unknown location, South Pasadena police said, reported KTLA-TV.
His mother reported him missing on April 22, after his father, with whom she shares custody, failed to show up to their arranged meeting point to drop off their son.
His father Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, a South Pasadena resident, was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park early morning on April 22, a short distance from his vehicle. He was questioned and eventually arrested. The toddler, however, was not with his father at that time.
The man was charged on suspicion of child abduction and child endangerment.
Police dogs had already combed the park on the morning of April 22, but were sent out again in the evening after they had been exposed to Aramazd’s scent.
The boy's mother and father have been separated for more than a year and have a custody agreement.