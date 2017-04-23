Karabakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan remains in critical condition

STEPANAKERT. – The health condition of soldier Tatul Harutyunyan, 19, who was wounded by the adversary, remains critical.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the minister of defense of Armenia, on Sunday told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army conscript Harutyunyan (born in 1997) was wounded, on Monday at around 6:20pm, at the protection area of an NKR Defense Army unit located in a northerly direction, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

First, he was taken to Stepanakert Military Hospital, in the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh, but then transferred to the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.