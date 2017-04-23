News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Karabakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan remains in critical condition
12:48, 23.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – The health condition of soldier Tatul Harutyunyan, 19, who was wounded by the adversary, remains critical.  

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the minister of defense of Armenia, on Sunday told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army conscript Harutyunyan (born in 1997) was wounded, on Monday at around 6:20pm, at the protection area of an NKR Defense Army unit located in a northerly direction, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces. 

First, he was taken to Stepanakert Military Hospital, in the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh, but then transferred to the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 520 shots at night
The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 50 times...
Armenia MOD: We are not satisfied with international reaction to Azerbaijan ceasefire violations
The maintenance of the ceasefire regime is obligatory for the parties…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from sniper rifles at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, has full control of the frontline…
 Karabakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan remains in critical condition
He was taken to Stepanakert Military Hospital…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used grenade launcher, sniper rifles at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in command of the operational and tactical situation at the frontline…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news