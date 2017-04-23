Azerbaijan blocks Russia TV channels for airing Armenian Genocide videos

Some cable TV operators in Azerbaijan have stopped rebroadcasting Russian channels TNT and TNT4.

These TV channels are no longer available for the subscribers of popular cable TV operator Baku-KATV 1 of Azerbaijan.

The company told Haqqin.az news agency of the country that these Russian TV channels were blocked because they had aired videos on Armenian Genocide.

The TNT and TNT4 broadcasts in Azerbaijan will resume after April 25. Until then, however, Turkish TV channels are aired in their stead.