Public defender included in criminal case into murder of soldier from Russian military base in Gyumri

YEREVAN. – An investigative team has been set up in connection with the criminal case into the murder of a soldier from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri.

Sona Truzyan, adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, on Sunday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She added that a public defender has been included in this criminal case.

The body of 102nd Russian Military Base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found Saturday nearby a shop in Gyumri, and with a stab wound on his neck.

J. A., 20, who, according to the Investigative Committee has mental disorders, was detained on suspicion of committing the murder.

A criminal case was launched on murder charges.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.