Armenians mark 102 anniversary of Genocide

YEREVAN. – On April 24, 2017, Armenians living worldwide and numerous countries commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide; the first genocide of the 20th century.

Under the instruction of the Ottoman rulers, the massacre and mass deportation of Armenians commenced on this day in 1915.

Commemorations are held in virtually all countries where Armenians live. The key events, however, will be held at the Armenian Genocide Memorial on Tsitsernakaberd Hill, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. Armenian authorities, the Catholicos of All Armenians, French and Russian Presidents François Hollande and Vladimir Putin, secretary of the US Department of Treasury, Jacob Lew—who leads a US presidential delegation—, MPs, members of governments, representatives of the diplomatic corps, political parties and the Armenian diaspora, and numerous other guests will come to Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the Genocide victims.

During the First World War, the Turkish authorities accused Armenians of sympathizing with Russia and used this as a pretext to declare the entire Armenian population their enemy.