Armenians mark 102 anniversary of Genocide
00:01, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – On April 24, 2017, Armenians living worldwide and numerous countries commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide; the first genocide of the 20th century.

Commemorations are held in virtually all countries where Armenians live. The key events, however, will be held at the Armenian Genocide Memorial on Tsitsernakaberd Hill, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. Armenian authorities, the Catholicos of All Armenians, MPs, members of governments, representatives of the diplomatic corps, political parties and the Armenian diaspora, and numerous other guests will come to Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the Genocide victims.

Under the instruction of the Ottoman rulers, the massacre and mass deportation of Armenians commenced on this day in 1915.

French and Russian Presidents François Hollande and Vladimir Putin, secretary of the US Department of Treasury, Jacob Lew—who leads a US presidential delegation—

During the First World War, the Turkish authorities accused Armenians of sympathizing with Russia and used this as a pretext to declare the entire Armenian population their enemy.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
