Large numbers of people visit Armenian Genocide Memorial, since morning (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Large numbers of people on Sunday are visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, to honor the victims of this tragedy, on the eve of its 102nd anniversary.

Hundreds of soldiers, tourists, and schoolchildren also are heading toward the memorial since early morning, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from on location.

People are laying flowers at the Eternal Flame, and paying a silent tribute to the holy martyrs of this calamity.

More than 1.5 million Armenians were killed as a result of this crime committed by the Ottoman Empire.

All Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople—Istanbul of today—were arrested on April 24, 1915, and killed. Hence, April 24 has become the Armenian Genocide commemoration day.

Numerous countries have formally recognized and condemned this tragedy.