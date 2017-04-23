News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Large numbers of people visit Armenian Genocide Memorial, since morning (PHOTOS)
16:05, 23.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Large numbers of people on Sunday are visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, to honor the victims of this tragedy, on the eve of its 102nd anniversary.

Hundreds of soldiers, tourists, and schoolchildren also are heading toward the memorial since early morning, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from on location.

People are laying flowers at the Eternal Flame, and paying a silent tribute to the holy martyrs of this calamity.

More than 1.5 million Armenians were killed as a result of this crime committed by the Ottoman Empire.

All Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople—Istanbul of today—were arrested on April 24, 1915, and killed. Hence, April 24 has become the Armenian Genocide commemoration day.

Numerous countries have formally recognized and condemned this tragedy.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra visits genocide memorial (PHOTOS)
And a Lebanese Armenian flutist performed at the monument…
 France Armenians stage protest near Turkey consulate general in Lyon
On the eve of the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
 Azerbaijan blocks Russia TV channels for airing Armenian Genocide videos
These broadcasts will resume after April 25. Until then, however, Turkish channels are aired in their stead…
 Human Rights Association of Turkey to honor Armenian Genocide victims
Representatives from the European antiracist movement also will take part in these commemorations…
 Mothers, who lost their sons under unknown circumstances in Turkey, honor Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)
They condemned the massacres carried out by the Turkish state …
 Ontario Premier: Armenian Genocide is a reminder of our obligation to learn lessons from history
“History is a great teacher — for those whose hearts and minds are open to its lessons…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news