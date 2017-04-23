News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Armenians of America organized a candlelight vigil near White House
21:59, 23.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

The Armenian National Committee of America organized a candlelight vigil near White House to honor memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, Voice of America reported.

As one of the participants of the action Ruben Sahakyan said, the purpose of this action is to pay tribute to our ancestors and remind America about its traditional values.

“It was America that donated more than $ 2 billion in 1915-1922 to save the Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians who survived the Genocide, it was America that recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1951, 1981 and 1985,” he said.

U.S. President Ronald Reagan is the only American leader who used the word “genocide”. Barak Obama called these events “Mets Yeghern” (Great Massacre).

According to ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparia, President Donald Trump faces a simple choice: “We are here to tell Trump that he has a choice. He can raise the Voice of America on April 24 and stand side by side with justice or silence it under the pressure of Turkey.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Traditional torchlight procession kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
On the eve of the Armenian Genocide 102nd anniversary…
 Closed screening of Armenian Genocide movie, The Promise, is held in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
President Serzh Sargsyan and the First Lady also attended the event…
 Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra visits genocide memorial (PHOTOS)
And a Lebanese Armenian flutist performed at the monument…
 France Armenians stage protest near Turkey consulate general in Lyon
On the eve of the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
 Large numbers of people visit Armenian Genocide Memorial, since morning (PHOTOS)
On the eve of the 102nd anniversary of this tragedy…
 Azerbaijan blocks Russia TV channels for airing Armenian Genocide videos
These broadcasts will resume after April 25. Until then, however, Turkish channels are aired in their stead…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news