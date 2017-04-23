Armenians of America organized a candlelight vigil near White House

The Armenian National Committee of America organized a candlelight vigil near White House to honor memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, Voice of America reported.

As one of the participants of the action Ruben Sahakyan said, the purpose of this action is to pay tribute to our ancestors and remind America about its traditional values.

“It was America that donated more than $ 2 billion in 1915-1922 to save the Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians who survived the Genocide, it was America that recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1951, 1981 and 1985,” he said.

U.S. President Ronald Reagan is the only American leader who used the word “genocide”. Barak Obama called these events “Mets Yeghern” (Great Massacre).

According to ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparia, President Donald Trump faces a simple choice: “We are here to tell Trump that he has a choice. He can raise the Voice of America on April 24 and stand side by side with justice or silence it under the pressure of Turkey.”