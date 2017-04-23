Armenia defense minister condoles with Russia counterpart

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, on Sunday sent a message of condolence to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoygu.

Sargsyan extended his commiseration in connection with the death of soldier Dmitry Yalpayev from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri.

“I assure [you] that the Government of the Republic of Armenia is taking all necessary steps to completely find out the circumstances behind the incident and punish the guilty,” the Armenian defense minister’s message reads, in particular.

The body of 102nd Russian Military Base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found Saturday nearby a shop in Gyumri, and with a stab wound on his neck.

J. A., 20, who, according to the Investigative Committee of Armenia has mental disorders, is detained on suspicion of committing the murder.

A criminal case is launched on murder charges.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.