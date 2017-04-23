News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister condoles with Russia counterpart
18:58, 23.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, on Sunday sent a message of condolence to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoygu.

Sargsyan extended his commiseration in connection with the death of soldier Dmitry Yalpayev from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri.

“I assure [you] that the Government of the Republic of Armenia is taking all necessary steps to completely find out the circumstances behind the incident and punish the guilty,” the Armenian defense minister’s message reads, in particular.

The body of 102nd Russian Military Base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found Saturday nearby a shop in Gyumri, and with a stab wound on his neck.

J. A., 20, who, according to the Investigative Committee of Armenia has mental disorders, is detained on suspicion of committing the murder.

A criminal case is launched on murder charges.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Public defender included in criminal case into murder of soldier from Russian military base in Gyumri
Also, an investigative team has been set up…
 Source: Detainee in Russian serviceman’s murder case is Armenian
Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Boulevard street of Gyumri...
One person detained over Russian serviceman’s murder in Armenia’s Gyumri
Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Boulevard street of Gyumri...
 There is suspect in Russian serviceman’s murder case
According to the information of Armenian News - NEWS.am, J.A., 20, has been brought to the police station...
 More than 43 million dollars are found in apartment of Nigeria's head of intelligence
Nigeria's anti-corruption agency found more than 43 million dollars in the apartment of Nigeria's head of intelligence…
 Murderer of 35-year-old Armenian wanted in Russia
On Tuesday, the body of the Armenian man was found in Zhemkovka village of the region, with stab wounds in the area of his neck and chest...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news