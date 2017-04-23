News
Sunday
April 23
Traditional torchlight procession kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
20:24, 23.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The annual traditional torchlight procession toward the Armenian Genocide Memorial got underway from Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on the evening of Sunday, April 23, 2017, the eve of the 102nd anniversary of the genocide. 

Members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party Youth Union are heading towards the memorial while holding the flags of the countries that formally have recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Also, the youth are carrying the more-than-30 meter-long tricolor national flag of Armenia and the 30-meter-lomng flag of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), in a sign of the unity of Armenia and Artsakh.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
