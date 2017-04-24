News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
France election: Macron is ahead
03:10, 24.04.2017

Political movement En Marche! (Forward) leader Emmanuel Macron is currently ahead in Sunday’s first round of the presidential election in France.

According to the Ministry of the Interior which is in charge of organizing this voting, after the counting of about 90 percent of the ballots that were cast, Macron has received 23.72 percent of the votes.

Marine Le Pen, president of the national-conservative National Front  party, is currently in second place with 21.90 percent.

The second-round runoff is slated for May 7, in which the two candidates with the most votes will run.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news