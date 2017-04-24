Ruben Vardanyan: Diaspora and Armenia shall unite

YEREVAN. – We, as a nation, can succeed if we overcome all difficulties.

Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation Co-Founder Ruben Vardanyan told the aforesaid to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on Monday, the 102nd commemoration day anniversary of this tragedy.

“For that, the [Armenian] diaspora and Armenia shall unite,” stated Vardanyan. “We need to work together so that Armenia becomes a beautiful country with development, and, with our success, show everyone and our neighbors that what they wanted did not come true, that we [Armenians] contribute to the development of the world. We are doing everything so that, by remembering what happened 102 years ago, looking at us, the world comes to understand that we are a nation that gives and will give much to the world, that we be an example of revival to the world.”