News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Ruben Vardanyan: Diaspora and Armenia shall unite
12:07, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – We, as a nation, can succeed if we overcome all difficulties.

Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation Co-Founder Ruben Vardanyan told the aforesaid to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on Monday, the 102nd commemoration day anniversary of this tragedy.  

“For that, the [Armenian] diaspora and Armenia shall unite,” stated Vardanyan. “We need to work together so that Armenia becomes a beautiful country with development, and, with our success, show everyone and our neighbors that what they wanted did not come true, that we [Armenians] contribute to the development of the world. We are doing everything so that, by remembering what happened 102 years ago, looking at us, the world comes to understand that we are a nation that gives and will give much to the world, that we be an example of revival to the world.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Genocide commemorated in Istanbul
It was held near Museum of Turkish and Islamic Works and Arts…
Garo Paylan: Every crime that goes unpunished causes recurrence of this crime
The Istanbul Armenian MP of Turkey issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
Armenian member of Turkey parliament demands legislature to present information on consequences of 1915 deportation
Paylan noted that Armenians, Greeks, Yazidis, and Assyrians were massacred as a result of the implementation of this decision…
Istanbul police prevent Armenian Genocide commemoration
Sisli office of HDP planned to hold “Time to Face Armenian Genocide” commemoration event...
 Armenia President observes exhibits of “From Eghern to Reestablishment of Independence” exhibition (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute…
Diplomat: US president to make statement on April 24
This is an important day for Armenians of the world, including American Armenians...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news