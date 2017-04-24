News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Garo Paylan: Every crime that goes unpunished causes recurrence of this crime
14:35, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

In his statement, Paylan noted that even though 102 years have passed since this tragedy, people still have not faced Armenian Genocide, the great crime against humanity. 

“Facing the Genocide, the past and the truth in our country will be a support to peace. Let us not forget that every crime that goes unpunished causes the recurrence of this crime.  

“Let us all together prevent this denialism. Let us see to it that the truth is revealed. 

“I pay tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims. May God rest their soul,” Paylan noted, in particular, in his statement.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Genocide commemorated in Istanbul
It was held near Museum of Turkish and Islamic Works and Arts…
Armenian member of Turkey parliament demands legislature to present information on consequences of 1915 deportation
Paylan noted that Armenians, Greeks, Yazidis, and Assyrians were massacred as a result of the implementation of this decision…
Istanbul police prevent Armenian Genocide commemoration
Sisli office of HDP planned to hold “Time to Face Armenian Genocide” commemoration event...
 Armenia President observes exhibits of “From Eghern to Reestablishment of Independence” exhibition (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute…
Diplomat: US president to make statement on April 24
This is an important day for Armenians of the world, including American Armenians...
 Noubar Afeyan: Armenian nation has the will, opportunity for serving example
“We are on this road,” said the American Armenian businessman, who is co-founder of the 100 LIVES initiative…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news